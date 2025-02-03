Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Leads Charge Against Polio

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 09:37 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinde on Monday took to the field on the first day of the anti-polio drive, visiting various locations with health department officials to monitor the performance of mobile vaccination teams.

Bhinde personally administered polio drops to children and checked on those who had already received the vaccine, ensuring that the drive was proceeding smoothly.

In a bid to encourage maximum participation, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to parents to get their children, aged five or under, vaccinated against polio. He also directed the mobile teams to strive for 100% coverage, emphasizing the importance of meeting the vaccination target.

