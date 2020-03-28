UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Jhang Orders Actions Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has ordered strict action against hoarders and profiteers during coronavirus pandemic

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has ordered strict action against hoarders and profiteers during coronavirus pandemic.

He said there was no shortage of ghee, atta, sugar and other items of daily-use in the district.

He said that supply of fruit and vegetables was continuing under the home delivery plan. He directed the price control magistrates to take action against price-hike.

