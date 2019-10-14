Deputy Commissioner Jhang orders for swift response to complaints on Citizen Portal

(@imziishan)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has directed the district heads of all departments to respond swiftly to complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review performance regarding the Citizen Portal.

Focal person of Citizen Portal Mahmood Ahmed briefed the meeting about progress on complaints received through the Citizens Portal.

The DC said that 93 per cent complaints received by the Portal had been disposed of. He said that 6,587 complaints had so far been received, out of which 6,132 were addressed while work on remaining 182 complaints was in progress.