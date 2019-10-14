UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Orders For Swift Response To Complaints On Citizen Portal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Jhang orders for swift response to complaints on Citizen Portal

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has directed the district heads of all departments to respond swiftly to complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has directed the district heads of all departments to respond swiftly to complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review performance regarding the Citizen Portal.

Focal person of Citizen Portal Mahmood Ahmed briefed the meeting about progress on complaints received through the Citizens Portal.

The DC said that 93 per cent complaints received by the Portal had been disposed of. He said that 6,587 complaints had so far been received, out of which 6,132 were addressed while work on remaining 182 complaints was in progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress All

Recent Stories

Banks invest AED10.3 billion in bonds over eight m ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Free Eye Camp At Abdul Rehman Goth, ..

57 minutes ago

No in-house change in Sindh: Imran Ismael

5 minutes ago

Russian, US Military Chiefs Discuss Issues of Mutu ..

5 minutes ago

One Migrant Child Died After Boat Sank Off Turkey' ..

5 minutes ago

YPG Released IS Terrorists From Prison in Tal Abya ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.