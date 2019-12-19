UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Jhang Reviews Anti Polio Drive Achievements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto reviewed working of Polio Teams and discussed achieved targets in first 3 days of the drive

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto reviewed working of Polio Teams and discussed achieved targets in first 3 days of the drive.

On the first day 170,418 children, on second day 165,460 and on third day 158,098 children were administered anti-polio drops.

He said that on last days of the drive the teams should trace out missing children by going to their houses.

He said that during catch-up-days no negligence would be tolerated. He pledged to accomplish 100 percent target of the current drive.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner also visited BHU in Chak No.446 and checked polio teams and cleanliness of the center.

