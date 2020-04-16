Deputy Commissioner Jhang visits locust affected areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visited the locust affected areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari and inspected ongoing locust combat operation

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo visited the locust affected areas of Tehsil Athara Hazari and inspected ongoing locust combat operation.

Army Officers and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Mohsin also accompanied the DC.

He said that over 6000 acres of land had been made clear and locust would be totally eliminated till the harvesting of gram crop in the area.

He said combat operation was continued with full force and over 621 liter of spray had already been conducted.