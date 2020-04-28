UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Jhang Warns Shopkeepers Against Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Jhang warns shopkeepers against overcharging

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has said that shopkeepers responsible for price-hike will have to spend Eid behind the bars

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has said that shopkeepers responsible for price-hike will have to spend Eid behind the bars.

While presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he directed the price control magistrates to improve their daily working and check prices in markets on daily basis during the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) Shahid Abbas Joyia, assistant commissioners, district officer industry, officers of health, food, livestock, agriculture, civil defence, information department and traffic police in addition to price control magistrates.

The district officer industry told the meeting that shopkeepers were fined Rs 730,500 during April and four persons were arrested after registration of cases against them.

