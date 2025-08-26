Deputy Commissioner Kalat reviews Arrangements for Upcoming Polio Campaign Training

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain(R) Jamil Ahmed Baloch reviews training session for upcoming Polio campaign. During the briefing, Health Department officials Dr. Ali Hassan Mengal and Shahzaib informed the Deputy Commissioner about the details of the training being provided to polio teams. On this occasion, the Medical Superintendent of the Teaching Hospital, DSM PPHI, District Surveillance Officer, and WHO representatives were also present.

Addressing the participants, DC Jamil Ahmed Baloch emphasized that the ending of polio requires serious commitment. He urged all polio teams to work with dedication and improve their performance, warning that negligence during the campaign would not be tolerated.

He stressed that creating a polio-free society is a shared goal, and achieving it will require collective struggle. He advised the participants not to take the training as a mere formality but to learn the correct methods thoroughly before going into the field, so they face no difficulties during work.

The Deputy Commissioner further instructed all teams to start their tasks on time and go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children, ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated.