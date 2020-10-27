Deputy Commissioner Karak bans deforestation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Karak under Section 144 Cr.PC Tuesday banned and prohibited all kinds of deforestation/cutting of trees in the limits of Zabi Chani Khel, Palosasar Tehsil Karak till October 30, to avoid environment hazards and loss to honey industry/bee keepers.

The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 PPC.