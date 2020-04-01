Deputy Commissioner Karak constitutes Control & Command Center

Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan Wednesday have setup a District Control and Command Center during chairing a meeting of the District Surveillance Committee here

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan Wednesday have setup a District Control and Command Center during chairing a meeting of the District Surveillance Committee here.

The meeting was also attended by all line department officers, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Karak, Assistant Commissioner Karak, District Health Officer Karak, District Police Officer with members of the Rescue 1122.

In a meeting,some key decisions to curb Corona virus epidemic were taken and establishment of District Control and Command Center at District level have been approved by Deputy Commissioner. A supervisory committee under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners was established at the sub-divisional level while DPO would look after a team for security.The team of Rescue 1122 has directed to spray across the Takht-e-Nasrati and places where more public are involved.

All the Assistant Commissioners and District Food Officers would ensure availability of food items in the different markets across the district and should check prices of all edibles items on daily basis in order to discourage profiteers and those involved in creating artificial price hike of various items and report to Additional Deputy Commissioner.

They have been directed to take stern action against all those violating the price fixed by the district administration.

The District Health Officer Karak has been asked to provide needed staff to the quarantine center in time to avoid any negligence on the part of the administration as desired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

The military officials have also given assurance to stand side by side with the district administration for the public safety and avoid spreading of coronavirus in Karak distinct.

Deputy Commissioner Karak also issued instruction to all concerned departments in addition the measures being so far taken.