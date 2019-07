(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karak has imposed complete ban under section 144 Cr.PCon the sale/use of all kind of polythene bags within the limits of District Karak for a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this order.

The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 PPC.