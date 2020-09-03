UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Kech Among Three Injured In Road Accident

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kech among three injured in road accident

Deputy Commissioner Kech Ilyas Kibzai and his two security guards sustained injuries on Thursday as their vehicle overturned in Hoshab area, Levis official confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kech Ilyas Kibzai and his two security guards sustained injuries on Thursday as their vehicle overturned in Hoshab area, Levis official confirmed.

They said that DC Kech was heading towards Quetta from Turbat when due to over speeding, driver lost control of the vehicle and as a result it skidded of the road.

The DC received minor injuries while two of his security guards suffered critical injuries.

Security guards were shifted to Karachi, however, the condition of Ilyas Kibzai is stated to be out of danger.

