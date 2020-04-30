Deputy Commissioner Kech Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the emergency ward of District headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Turbat during visit he checked the attendance of the doctors and staffs in order to ensure the presence of premedical staffs for facilities of patients

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kech Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the emergency ward of District headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Turbat during visit he checked the attendance of the doctors and staffs in order to ensure the presence of premedical staffs for facilities of patients.

He also advised the doctors to perform their duties as per the roster and met patients to ask about their health and treatment facilities. The DC Ilyas Kabzai strongly instructed the doctors to ensure their duties in the emergency ward 24 hours because outpatient department (OPD) was closed in the wake of the coronavirus.

He said if anyone shows negligence his duty time legal action would be taken against him. District Health Officer Ketch Raheem Buledi was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner was also briefed about provision of treatment facilities of hospital and its requirement by the medical superintendent of the hospital.

DC also assured the doctors that he would take measures to address problems of it to improve the performance of The DHQ for the interest of local patients.