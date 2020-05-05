UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Visits Ehsas Kafalat Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Naeem Ahmed Sandhu on Tuesday visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre and reviewed the arrangements made for the masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Naeem Ahmed Sandhu on Tuesday visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre and reviewed the arrangements made for the masses.

He visited the cash disbursement counters and reviewed the arrangements and payments delivery services.

He also inquired the visitors about their financial data and valid CNIC. He also reviewed the sitting arrangements, security, Social distancing in centre and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He directed the officials concerned to adopt Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to COVID-19. He said the administration was utilizing all potential resources to provide relief to the public in this time of trial.

