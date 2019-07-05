UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Directs For Facilities At Bus Stands In 15 Days

Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal directs for facilities at bus stands in 15 days

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry Friday directed officers concerned to ensure all facilities at seven bus stands in the district within next 15 days

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry Friday directed officers concerned to ensure all facilities at seven bus stands in the district within next 15 days.

Presiding over a meeting of the Regional District Transport Authority here, the DC said all facilities would be ensured at bus and van stands to facilitate the masses.

He also directed officers to launch a crackdown against illegal bus stands.

He added that proper parking, sitting arrangements, washrooms, fans, drinking water and wheel chair ramps should be ensured at bus stands in next two weeks.

