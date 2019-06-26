Deputy Commissioner Khanewal For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Water Theft
Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed officers to launch a crackdown against water theft
Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he said FIRs would be registered against the accused involved in water theft.
He directed officers of the irrigation department to launch a comprehensive crackdown on the accused without any discrimination.
He directed assistant commissioners to ensure proper monitoring of canals with officers of the irrigation department.