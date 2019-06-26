UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Khanewal For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Water Theft

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal for comprehensive crackdown against water theft

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed officers to launch a crackdown against water theft

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed officers to launch a crackdown against water theft.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he said FIRs would be registered against the accused involved in water theft.

He directed officers of the irrigation department to launch a comprehensive crackdown on the accused without any discrimination.

He directed assistant commissioners to ensure proper monitoring of canals with officers of the irrigation department.

