Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Orders To Make Trauma Centre Functional Till Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed officers concerned to make trauma centre functional till Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed officers concerned to make trauma centre functional till Monday.

During his visit to the newly-constructed Khanewal trauma centre here on Friday, he said the construction work had been completed and it should be made functional within next two to three days.

Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Akhtar Kambo briefed the deputy commissioner about the arrangements being made for making the trauma centre operational.

Assistant Commissioner Zain-ul-Abedin, Admin Officer Asfand Yar and other concerned officers were also present.

