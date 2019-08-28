UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Reviews Muharram Arrangements

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal reviews Muharram arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry along with district police officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik visited Muharram procession routes to check the arrangements regarding security, cleanliness and others

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry along with district police officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik visited Muharram procession routes to check the arrangements regarding security, cleanliness and others.

Talking to the media, he said that arrangements at procession routes were satisfactory.

He directed all assistant commissioners to visit procession routes and majalis being organized in their jurisdiction. They said that it was top priority of the administration and police to maintain peace and tranquillity particularly during the month of Muharram.

They said that CCTV cameras were being installed on the processions routes, besides making the out of functioning cameras functional.

DPO Umer Saeed Malik said that control rooms are being setup at the City Police Station, DC and DPO Offices.

They said that a comprehensive security plan would be chalked out with the consultation of Ulema from different school of thoughts as well as licensees of processions and district peace committee.

District Police Officer Umer Saeed visited Imambargahs of the district to review the security situation.

During the visit, DPO directed police officers to start search operation in the surroundings of the Imambargah. He also directed to depute extra force on the procession routes of the Moharram processions.

DC urged the media to support the district admin to make foolproof security arrangements during Muharram.

They also sought cooperation from Ulema, traders, journalists and people of all factions for maintaining peace during Moharram.

