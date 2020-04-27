Deputy Commissioner Khanewal shows concern over hike in prices of eatables

Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday instructed Price Control Magistrates to improve their performance to control recent hike in prices of eatables

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday instructed price Control Magistrates to improve their performance to control recent hike in prices of eatables.

According to official sources, the DC was very much concerned over recent raise in prices of items of daily used.

He ordered Additional District Collector Revenue Ikraam Malik to present detailed report on performance of Price Control Magistrates. He instructed them to pay frequent visits to bazaars and ensure reduction in the prices of eatables as early as possible.