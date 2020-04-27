UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Shows Concern Over Hike In Prices Of Eatables

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal shows concern over hike in prices of eatables

Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday instructed Price Control Magistrates to improve their performance to control recent hike in prices of eatables

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday instructed price Control Magistrates to improve their performance to control recent hike in prices of eatables.

According to official sources, the DC was very much concerned over recent raise in prices of items of daily used.

He ordered Additional District Collector Revenue Ikraam Malik to present detailed report on performance of Price Control Magistrates. He instructed them to pay frequent visits to bazaars and ensure reduction in the prices of eatables as early as possible.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

15 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

30 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

44 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.