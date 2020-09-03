UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Kharan Chairs Meeting Regarding Defense Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai Thursday chaired a meeting to review measures for preparation of Defense Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Abdul Salam Khan Achakzai Thursday chaired a meeting to review measures for preparation of Defense Day.

Frontier Corps (FC) Colonel Umar Farooq, SP Lal Jan Baloch, Assistant Commssioner Kharan Malik Nisar Ahmed Dehwar, Assistant Commissioner Sar Kharan Abdul Razzaq Tareen, Line Officer Haji Shaukat Ali Shadainzai and other official attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner sought suggestions from the participants regarding the Defense Day celebration and said that celebrating the Defense Day was a source of pride for us.

He said brave soldiers of the Pak Army had presented unprecedented sacrifices for the country in the 1965 war and had defeated force of enemy.

"The purpose of celebration of defense day is to pay tributes to our martyrs and national heroes", he said.

The DC said a program regarding Defense Day would be arranged at FC Camp's Public school in Kharan on September 6 which would be started at 10.00 am. The flag march will be held on National Highways after completion of the ceremony, he added.

He urged political parties' leaders, workers, traders and civil society members to take part in the ceremony and flag march on September 6 in the area.

