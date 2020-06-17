UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Visits Lockdown Areas

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khyber District, Mehmood Aslam Wazir Wednesday paid a detailed visit of those areas where smart lockdown has been imposed in the wake of coronavirus infection

Deputy Commissioner also visited Zargaran area where about 550 families dwell and about 50 of them are infected with coronavirus.

DC was informed that about 17 families have been tested negative for corona while 28 are still infected.

Mehmood Aslam also inspected SOPs adopted by local people and security personnel as well.

He said the barriers installed on movement under smart lockdown will soon be removed as virus infection was getting low.

