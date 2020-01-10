Deputy Commissioner kicks off polio campaign in district Mohmand

(@imziishan)

Mohmand , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iftikhar Alam and Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Saiful islam on Friday formally launched polio vaccination campaign by administering polio drops to children in ADC office Ghalani Tribal elders, local politicians, health department officials and polio staff including members of the Mohmand Press Club were present on the occasion.

Later, awareness walk from the Assistant Deputy Commissioner Office to the District Court was arranged.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to local leaders and journalists to cooperate and support polio vaccination campaign in order to eradicate this disease from the district.

On this occasion, DC Iftikhar Alam said that two years ago, they were near to eradicate polio but now 18 cases of polio surfaced due to which future of our children is in danger. He asked the media to play proactive role to create awareness against this epidemic.

The Deputy Commissioner also nominated focal person for media on polio campaign.