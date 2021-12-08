Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bans Elections Rallies, Victory Celebrations For 30 Days
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mohammad Roshan has imposed ban on display of arms, hatred speeches, wall chalking, victory celebrations, pubic rallies, and meetings without prior approval for the period of one month.
A notification issued on Wednesday stated that ban has been imposed under section 144 Cr.PC as part of security arrangements for the local body's election. The violators would be dealt with as per rules and laws.