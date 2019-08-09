Deputy Commissioner Kohat Chairs Meeting To Review Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:08 PM
The District Administration here on Friday held a meeting to discuss matters related to Naya Pakistan Housing scheme in Kohat
Chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Kohat, the meeting reviewed various issued related to identification of site land for the Scheme. During the meeting, the officials concerned were directed to identify land and remove all hurdles in this regard.