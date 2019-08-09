UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Chairs Meeting To Review Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The District Administration here on Friday held a meeting to discuss matters related to Naya Pakistan Housing scheme in Kohat.

Chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Kohat, the meeting reviewed various issued related to identification of site land for the Scheme. During the meeting, the officials concerned were directed to identify land and remove all hurdles in this regard.

