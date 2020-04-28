Deputy Commissioner Kohat extending section 144 for two months

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman Tuesday issued an order dated April 28, 2020 extending the period under Section 144 of the Criminal Code for two months

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman Tuesday issued an order dated April 28, 2020 extending the period under Section 144 of the Criminal Code for two months, under which all kinds of illegal, unapproved fruit and vegetable markets, sales and purchasing or biding in these illegal, unapproved fruit and vegetable markets should be banned in the district.

Violators of this order will be prosecuted under 188 PPC.