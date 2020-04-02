UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Kohat For Spray All Bazaars, Public Places

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:00 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti on Thursday inspected various shops situated at Hangu road, Bannu road and in Miangan Colony and checked availability of hand sanitizers, masks and other essential commodities on government rates

Murad Ahmed visited each and every shop and also checked the shopkeeper for taking preventive measures, availability of sanitizers, using of masks. Accompanied with Assistant Commissioner Lachi Muhammad Ali Shah, SDPO and SHO Lachi, visited Lachi bazaar to observe implementation level of provincial government directives regarding prevention of further spread of Corona virus infections.

Moreover WSSC Kohat had sprayed disinfectants around vegetable and fruit shops and at ATM machines on directives from DC Kohat. The team also inspected the cleanliness of the areas.

Furthermore on TMA Kohat had sprayed disinfectants in mosques and at different other places in Kohat. The number of Corona virus infected people has been raised to 19 now in Kohat.

