Deputy Commissioner Kohat holds Open Katchehri

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan here Wednesday organized Open Katchehri to address the problems confronted by area people living in village council Bahadurkote

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan here Wednesday organized Open Katchehri to address the problems confronted by area people living in village council Bahadurkote.

Scores of people attended the Katchehri and apprised the officials of district administration about their problems.

They also appreciated the efforts of district administration for addressing grievances of citizens at their doorsteps.

DC Kohat said that all-out efforts would be made to address the genuine problems of the people as it was the aim of provincial government to serve people keeping in view their aspirations.

He also listened the complaints of people and directed concerned officials to take necessary action for their resolution immediately.