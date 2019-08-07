UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Holds Open Katchehri

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat holds Open Katchehri

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan here Wednesday organized Open Katchehri to address the problems confronted by area people living in village council Bahadurkote

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan here Wednesday organized Open Katchehri to address the problems confronted by area people living in village council Bahadurkote.

Scores of people attended the Katchehri and apprised the officials of district administration about their problems.

They also appreciated the efforts of district administration for addressing grievances of citizens at their doorsteps.

DC Kohat said that all-out efforts would be made to address the genuine problems of the people as it was the aim of provincial government to serve people keeping in view their aspirations.

He also listened the complaints of people and directed concerned officials to take necessary action for their resolution immediately.

Related Topics

Resolution Kohat Government

Recent Stories

Nustians express solidarity with Kashmiris

9 minutes ago

Food authority seals 12 shops, Rs230000 fine impos ..

10 seconds ago

Huge quantity of mainpuri seized, accused arrested ..

11 seconds ago

Russian Culture Minister Gifts Quentin Tarantino W ..

13 seconds ago

Migrants injured near Bosnia border with Croatia

17 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Lahore orders for intensifying ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.