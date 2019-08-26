Deputy Commissioner Kohat implements section144 for Muharram

(@imziishan)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Matiullah Khan has implemented section 144 for thirty days in Kohat to provide fool proof security to Shia sect Muslims during holy month of Muharram

Under section 144 wall chalking, pillion riding (with exception for government servants posted on Muharram related duty), inciting speeches and inciting slogans, gathering of five or more than five people on public places, are banned in Kohat district.

Similarly display of weapons, utilization of loud speaker except for Azan and mourning session of Shia sect Muslims, distribution of pamphlets having objectionable content, black mirrors of vehicles, sale of petroleum products in small containers, gallons, sale and purchase of fireworks are also banned here in Kohat.

Standing on building roofs in way of procession of Shia sect Muslims mourning procession and near or in vicinity of Shia sect Muslims worship and gathering places known as Imam Bargah are restricted for public.

In hotels and other staying places stay of strangers was banned, strangers are restricted to stay in homes of locals as well, weapon shops and factories will remain close for 30 days here in Kohat.

Keeping of building materials on roadside, and use of warning lights except for competent government servants are also banned. Any violators of above restrictions will be dealt under section 188.

