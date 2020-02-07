Deputy Commissioner Kohat inaugurates mini zoo for special children

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman inaugurated an activity room and mini zoo at Nishtar special education complex here on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman inaugurated an activity room and mini zoo at Nishtar special education complex here on Friday.

The deputy commissioner was informed special female students would be taught lessons besides manners with help of aiding tools in the activity room. He was informed that mini zoo would serve as a place of recreation for those special children.

The deputy commissioner took round to various parts of the facilities including welfare home which offered education to 33 orphan children, school for deaf children and Nishtar special education center where 66 mentally retarded children were enrolled.

He also listened to problems of teachers and other staff besides inquiring after health of special children.

The deputy commissioner directed to present report on required budget and facilities in the complex so that it may be made more effective.