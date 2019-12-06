Deputy Commissioner Kohat inaugurates Shelter Home

(@imziishan)

Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan here on Friday inaugurated Shelter Home for poor and needy people and travelers at Mallam Center

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan here on Friday inaugurated Shelter Home for poor and needy people and travelers at Mallam Center. A newly created shelter home has been setup with cooperation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department.

DC Kohat was chief guest on the occasion while heads of attached departments and elders of the area were also present.

Replying to a question of newsmen, Commissioner Kohat said that poor and needy people from surrounding areas would able to benefit from this shelter home facility.

One time meal in terms of dinner and stay facilities would be available in shelter home and people of surrounding areas those coming along with patients would also be provided stay at that place, the DC added.

He revealed that presently, shelter home has got 28 beds and would be up-graded in due course of time.