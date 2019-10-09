UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Met Sunni Elders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:20 PM



KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting regarding observance of Chehlum (40th mourning day) of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) with Sunni elders held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Matiullah which was attended by dozens of Sunni elders including Haji Javed Ibrahim Paracha, Haji Manzoor Paracha, officers of district administration and police department.

During the meeting, the DC had narrated government directives regarding ban on infuriating and inciting speeches capable of creating law and order situation, and had thanked Sunni supreme council elders for their past cooperation in maintaining peace in district.

Elders of Sunni supreme council have extended assurance to DC of their cooperation in maintaining peace in the district and have presented few demands of traders community for which DC had extended assurance that problems of traders community will be resolved soon.

