Deputy Commissioner Kotli Turned Into Land Grabber

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kotli turned into land grabber

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kotli Dr Umar Azam has turned into a land grabber as he reached at Rawalpindi with district Kotli with force to illegal occupation of land

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kotli Dr Umar Azam has turned into a land grabber as he reached at Rawalpindi with district Kotli with force to illegal occupation of land.According to details two days ago Deputy Commissioner of Kotli reached at Rawalpindi along with policemen from Azad Kashmir and tried to seize the land forcefully.According to sources Umar Azam has bought 6 kanal land in Ranyal, Chakri on which he had to take possession but he tried to occupy more 28 kanal land with his own land and 4 policemen of Kotli police were also with him.

The dispute between land owners and Deputy Commissioner has reached to a big fight on which DC and policemen took out weapons. However, the local people separate them in the manner to avoid any accident at the heat of the moment.

According to sources Deputy Commissioner did not give the charge to any other official before leaving his district and without informing anyone the DC took out of the boundaries of his district and Azad Kashmir along with the policemen.

He used his government vehicle along with another private vehicle.On this incident the DC has said that this is a conspiracy against me and this is not a crime to take possession of your own land.

He said that a person is running a campaign against me everywhere, however, he did not revealed the name of that person and said that I will take legal actions against those people who are running the campaign against me.

