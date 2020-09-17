UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Kurram Holds Revenue 'Darbar'

Thu 17th September 2020

Deputy Commissioner Kurram holds Revenue 'Darbar'

The district administration Thursday held a Revenue 'Darbar' (forum) to address revenue related issues confronted by people of the area

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Thursday held a Revenue 'Darbar' (forum) to address revenue related issues confronted by people of the area.

The Revenue 'Darbar' was held under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Shah Fahad wherein a large number of people lodged their complaints pertaining to record correction, fard issuance, registry, domicile and income certificate.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Fahad said that all efforts would be made for resolving masses' problems added that stern action would be taken against negligent officials.

The DC said all the officials would inspect and visit sub offices regularly in order to timely resolve of public complaints.

