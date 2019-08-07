UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Orders For Intensifying Price Control Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lahore orders for intensifying price control drive

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed has directed all price control magistrates to check artificial price-hike and take strict action against shopkeepers involved in over-charging ahead of Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed has directed all price control magistrates to check artificial price-hike and take strict action against shopkeepers involved in over-charging ahead of Eidul Azha.

She issued the orders while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday to evaluate performance of magistrates. She directed them to inspect wholesale and retail markets, Sunday Bazars and shops across the provincial capital.

She also asked them to send pictorial evidence of their visits to the DC office. "No magistrate is allowed to send his lower staff in the field and it is their sole duty to personally visit the markets," she added.

