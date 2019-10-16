UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Reviews Arrangements Of Data Sahib's Urs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya on Wednesday visited Data Darbar and reviewed arrangements of the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya on Wednesday visited Data Darbar and reviewed arrangements of the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

Darbar administrator Sultan Gondal briefed the DC about arrangements.

Muhammad Asghar Joiya directed the authority to immediately remove encroachments and ensure proper light arrangements.

The DC said it was a top priority of the district administration to provide the best facilities to people during the Urs. He also reviewed points of "Sabeel".

