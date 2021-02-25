UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Visits Gulberg To Monitor PSL Arrangements

Thu 25th February 2021

Deputy Commissioner Lahore visits Gulberg to monitor PSL arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Thursday visited various areas of Gulberg including FC Collage and Punjab University to review arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Thursday visited various areas of Gulberg including FC Collage and Punjab University to review arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, here.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha and others officials of district administration also accompanied the deputy commissioner.

The officers reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at the stadium and also reviewed the arrangement regarding PSL matches.

The deputy commissioner directed the authorities concerned to make appropriate parking arrangements for the spectators of PSL matches.

More Stories From Pakistan

