UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Visits Various Stores In City

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lahore visits various stores in city

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Monday visited various stores in provincial capital to review the essential commodities' prices and implementation of government rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Monday visited various stores in provincial capital to review the essential commodities' prices and implementation of government rates.

According to DC office spokesperson here, the DC visited Swera Store in Shadman and other stores at Zahoor Elahi Road.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha was also present on the occasion.

He checked rate list at counter and prices of flour, sugar, ghee and other edibles in the stores.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz also issued instructions to all Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates to go out in the field and monitor the prices of edibles.

He also directed to take strict action against profiteering and overcharging.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Price All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Vice Prime Minister of ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets number of IDEX&#039;s guests

16 minutes ago

World political parties laud poverty alleviation, ..

3 minutes ago

1328 acres state land retrieved during 17 days

3 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Air Force Comm ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Sign Military Cooperation Agreemen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.