Deputy Commissioner Lahore visits various stores in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Monday visited various stores in provincial capital to review the essential commodities' prices and implementation of government rates.

According to DC office spokesperson here, the DC visited Swera Store in Shadman and other stores at Zahoor Elahi Road.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha was also present on the occasion.

He checked rate list at counter and prices of flour, sugar, ghee and other edibles in the stores.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz also issued instructions to all Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates to go out in the field and monitor the prices of edibles.

He also directed to take strict action against profiteering and overcharging.