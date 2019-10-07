Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat assures Jirga to resolve their problems

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Jehangir Azam Wazir met a Jirga with elders of Takhtikhel tribe to discuss maters related to electricity and anti-polio vaccination of children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Jehangir Azam Wazir met a Jirga with elders of Takhtikhel tribe to discuss maters related to electricity and anti-polio vaccination of children.

The elders also highlighted revenue related problems and told the DC that they were spending lives without electricity facility since last couple of weeks.

The deputy commissioner assured that he would request Bannu Divisional Commissioner to hold khuli kachehry (open court) in Takhtikhel to address the problems of area.

He called upon elders to assist officials of local administration, health department and partners' organizations in ensuring coverage of targeted population against crippling diseases like Polio.