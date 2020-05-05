Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits bazaar to review precautionary measures against coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb on Tuesday visited Lakki city to inspect precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus in bazaar

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb on Tuesday visited Lakki city to inspect precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus in bazaar.

During the visit, the DC also inspected prices of daily use items and warned shopkeepers of strict action for violating the law.

He urged shopkeepers to avoid overcharging and sell their food items according to officially prescribed rates.

The DC directed the concerned personnel to ensure closure of non-essential shops and said safety protocols should be implemented in letter and spirit to curb spread of coronavirus.

He also urged people to stay at homes and avoid going out unnecessarily, adding social distancing should be observed to control transmission of the contagion.