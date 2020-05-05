UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Visits Bazaar To Review Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits bazaar to review precautionary measures against coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb on Tuesday visited Lakki city to inspect precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus in bazaar

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb on Tuesday visited Lakki city to inspect precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus in bazaar.

During the visit, the DC also inspected prices of daily use items and warned shopkeepers of strict action for violating the law.

He urged shopkeepers to avoid overcharging and sell their food items according to officially prescribed rates.

The DC directed the concerned personnel to ensure closure of non-essential shops and said safety protocols should be implemented in letter and spirit to curb spread of coronavirus.

He also urged people to stay at homes and avoid going out unnecessarily, adding social distancing should be observed to control transmission of the contagion.

Related Topics

Visit Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Secretaries assigned tasks in divisions to provide ..

3 minutes ago

Palace chief Parish fears Premier League damage ov ..

3 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands 24 ..

3 minutes ago

94 shops fined Rs210,300 in 2 days

3 minutes ago

China says launch of key new space rocket 'success ..

12 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused for firing, injuring wom ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.