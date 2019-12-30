UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Lakki Visits Shelter Homes, Check Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, check arrangements

On the directions of provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration established two shelter homes in Lakki and Naurang town for the needy and homeless people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directions of provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration established two shelter homes in Lakki and Naurang town for the needy and homeless people.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Jehangir Azam Wazir paid visit to the shelter home in Naurang town and checked arrangement made for the homeless people there.

He met the people who stayed there and had dinner with them as well.

Talking to media, he said the district administration had made excellent arrangements to provide shelter to homeless people in Shelter Homes and they were being provided with dinner, lunch and breakfast.

In addition, he said heaters were also installed in the rooms so that the occupants stay safe from the severe cold.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials on the occasion that the people staying at the Shelter Homes should be treated with special care and all facilities should be provided to them.

He said special consideration should be given to the needs of children and women.

