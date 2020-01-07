Deputy Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Polio

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Muhammad Noman Siddique has urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering anti-polio drops to the children during the anti-polio campaign starting from January 13 and will continue by January 19

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, at his office on Tuesday.

He also urged the officers of the district health department to make all-out efforts for the eradication of Polio from the District.

He urged the health department officials to ensure visit of mobile teams to remote areas and ensure that no child from among the targeted age group is left out and deprived of anti-polio drops.