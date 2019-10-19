Deputy Commissioner Larkana directs to ensure foolproof security on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :In order to review arrangements regarding observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) falling on Sunday , Deputy Commissioner Larkana Mohammad Noman Siddique presided over a meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, SSP, Mayor (LMC), Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Assistant Commissioners.

DC Larkana directed concerned officials to adopt flawless security measures during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), pay more attention to protection of the lives of the participants of religious processions and majlises.

Besides, respective officials should ensure provision of required facilities like uninterrupted electricity supply streetlights, splash of water on roads, removal of stones and other encroachments on the way of procession etc.

Police and Rangers officials will patrol their respective areas of the district and keep close contact with the members of the peace committees in order to resolve the problems if it crops up all of a sudden.

SSP Larkana told the meeting that strict security arrangements have been made in the District and a control room is being set up to keep a stricter watch on the miscreants.