UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Directs To Ensure Foolproof Security On Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:07 PM

Deputy Commissioner Larkana directs to ensure foolproof security on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

In order to review arrangements regarding observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) falling on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Mohammad Noman Siddique presided over a meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) here on Saturday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :In order to review arrangements regarding observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) falling on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Mohammad Noman Siddique presided over a meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, SSP, Mayor (LMC), Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Assistant Commissioners.

DC Larkana directed concerned officials to adopt flawless security measures during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), pay more attention to protection of the lives of the participants of religious processions and majlises.

Besides, respective officials should ensure provision of required facilities like uninterrupted electricity supply streetlights, splash of water on roads, removal of stones and other encroachments on the way of procession etc.

Police and Rangers officials will patrol their respective areas of the district and keep close contact with the members of the peace committees in order to resolve the problems if it crops up all of a sudden.

SSP Larkana told the meeting that strict security arrangements have been made in the District and a control room is being set up to keep a stricter watch on the miscreants.

Related Topics

Rangers Electricity Water Larkana Sunday All

Recent Stories

HED recommends action against MAO College Principa ..

10 minutes ago

149 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

21 seconds ago

One window cell of Multan Development Authority 96 ..

23 seconds ago

Patients suffer as doctors' strike enters 10th day ..

24 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues 35,000 n ..

28 seconds ago

Stage play 'Dil da Mamla' presented at Rawalpindi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.