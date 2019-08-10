UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Reviews Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Noman Syed Murtaza Ali Shah Saturday chaired a meeting to review arrangements to ensure improved sanitary conditions on Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Noman Syed Murtaza Ali Shah Saturday chaired a meeting to review arrangements to ensure improved sanitary conditions on Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Khair Muhammad Shaikh, officials of Municipal Corporation and district police, Revenue departments and town officers of the district to discuss measures to be taken for the timely disposal of offal and maintenance of law and order in the city and other towns of the district.

The meeting was told that taluka administrations in cooperation with municipal and town administrations would make arrangements for disposal of offal.

The meeting decided that measures would be taken to improve transportation of offal to the landfill sites and proper disposal of the waste.

Besides, the municipal corporation, all town committees would establish emergency centres in their respective areas.

The Deputy Commissioner advised health officials to ensure the duties of doctors and other staff at the main hospital of the district during Eid holidays.

He also directed the officers of local bodies to cancel the holidays of sanitation staff and make proper arrangements to remove the wastage of sacrificial animals.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials concerned to remove the contamination and stink of sacrificial animals on the first day.

He warned that no negligence should be made in this connection and strict action would be taken against the violators.

