Deputy Commissioner Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to celebrate Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Saturday at DC Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Noman Siddique.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the arrangements of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi on 12th Rabi-ul-awal in the district.

He directed all the Municipal Officers and officials of local bodies department Larkana to ensure the cleanliness and remove the encroachments from the routes of the procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, besides the lighting arrangements may be ensured.

The meeting was informed the security and traffic arrangements will be made by SSP Larkana under police contingency plan. The meeting decided to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious fervour and enthusiasm throughout the district.

The DC Larkana urged upon the representatives of law enforcing agencies that all out efforts should be made to ensure the law and order situation in the district as well as the traffic arrangements may be ensured on the occasion.

The officials of SEPCO assured the meeting that no load-shedding will be carried-out upto 13th Rabi-ul-awal.

It was also decided in the meeting that the DHO Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, District Support Manager PPHI will set-up medical camps wherever required and doctors in taluka hospitals and Chandka medical college hospital Larkana may be ensured to present round the clock with medicines and all the service delivery offices will be remain open upto 13th Rabi-ul-awal and submit their reports to DC Office in time in this regard.

The meeting also decided that the control rooms will be established at DC office as well as other concerned offices.

The meeting was attended among the others, SSP, Mayor Municipal Corporation, Chairman District Council, Officials of Shahbaz Rangers, Assistant Commissioners Larkana, Taluka Mukhtiarkars, Municipal officers, Ulemas of various sects, and officers of various departments.