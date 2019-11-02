UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Reviews Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

A meeting was held to celebrate Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Saturday at DC Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Noman Siddique

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to celebrate Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Saturday at DC Office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Noman Siddique.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the arrangements of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi on 12th Rabi-ul-awal in the district.

He directed all the Municipal Officers and officials of local bodies department Larkana to ensure the cleanliness and remove the encroachments from the routes of the procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, besides the lighting arrangements may be ensured.

The meeting was informed the security and traffic arrangements will be made by SSP Larkana under police contingency plan. The meeting decided to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious fervour and enthusiasm throughout the district.

The DC Larkana urged upon the representatives of law enforcing agencies that all out efforts should be made to ensure the law and order situation in the district as well as the traffic arrangements may be ensured on the occasion.

The officials of SEPCO assured the meeting that no load-shedding will be carried-out upto 13th Rabi-ul-awal.

It was also decided in the meeting that the DHO Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, District Support Manager PPHI will set-up medical camps wherever required and doctors in taluka hospitals and Chandka medical college hospital Larkana may be ensured to present round the clock with medicines and all the service delivery offices will be remain open upto 13th Rabi-ul-awal and submit their reports to DC Office in time in this regard.

The meeting also decided that the control rooms will be established at DC office as well as other concerned offices.

The meeting was attended among the others, SSP, Mayor Municipal Corporation, Chairman District Council, Officials of Shahbaz Rangers, Assistant Commissioners Larkana, Taluka Mukhtiarkars, Municipal officers, Ulemas of various sects, and officers of various departments.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Law And Order Traffic Larkana May All From Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Karachi Police arrest 54 suspects, recover weapons ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting

2 minutes ago

Deputy commissioner NausheroFeroze chairs meeting ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Ready to Counter Challenges to Global Commerc ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 02 Nov 2019

7 minutes ago

Two women killed in wall collapsed incident in DI ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.