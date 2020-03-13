Deputy Commissioner Larkana reviews arrangements for 41st death anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Noman Siddique presided over a meeting at conference room of DC office here today to review the arrangement to observe 41st Death Anniversary of Former Prime Minister and Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which is to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on April 04, 2020.

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana apprised the meeting that Police department has been directed to prepare fool security plan during upcoming 40th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to be observed at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto April 04, 2020, a control room would be established at his office to monitor the all activities and ensuring the law and order situation, he said.

Muhammad Noman Siddique further said that close circuit cameras, walk through gates and other security relating equipment's will be installed at entry and exit points of Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and other roads and routes leading to Mazar, amid a tight security besides snap dogs will be used for the security purpose to avoid any untoward situation.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana has directed to officials of municipal administrations, works and services, Local Government Department, Health Department, Public Health Engineering, SEPCO, Irrigation and other concerned departments to ensure their services and required facilities amongst potable water, establishment of medical camps, installation lights, hand pumps, cleanliness facilities and others.

He directed to works and services department to expedite its efforts to complete the ongoing development works of roads and other schemes before the April 02, 2019, adding that basic health units and dispensaries would be set up at various roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, where free medicines and health services will be provided to visitors round the clock.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Larkana directed to all concerned heads of departments to prepare the contingency plan and submit at his office, so that same could be presented at next meeting of Commissioner Larkana regarding the finalization of arrangements for 40th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on April 04, 2020.

The meeting was attended by Mayor LMC Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Chairman District Council Larkana Khan Muhammad Sanghroo, Assistant Commissioners of Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri and other concerned officials of various departments.