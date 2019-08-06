UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Reviews Independence Arrangements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Muhammad Nooman Siddique has said that the Independence Day will be celebrated in most befitting manner in Larkana District

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Muhammad Nooman Siddique has said that the Independence Day will be celebrated in most befitting manner in Larkana District.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements regarding the "Celebration of Independence Day -14th August 2019" at his office, on Tuesday.

The DC urged the District Heads of various nation building departments, elected representatives, Municipal officers of the district that they should ensure and make all-out efforts to celebrate the Day with full enthusiasm and fervour.

During the meeting, the DC informed that the main function will be held at Municipal Stadium Larkana where the flag hoisting ceremony will be held as well as to facilitate the ladies the separate function will also be arranged at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Larkana, where speeches, tableaus and national songs will be presented.

It was informed that the speeches, tableaus, national songs will be presented by the student of various high schools in the district.

The District Officer sports Larkana will arrange the games/sports including table tennis, Football, shooting ball, Hockey Match etc to celebrate the Independence Day.

Fruit and sweets will be distributed among the patients in the hospitals and cooked food will be distributed among the prisoners in the jails.

The Administration of Central Jail Larkana will arrange the various functions in the premises of the jail to celebrate the Independence Day.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) and officers concerned.

