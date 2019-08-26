UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Reviews Moharram Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Muhammed Noman Siddique on Monday reviewed the arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram at DC conference room on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Muhammed Noman Siddique on Monday reviewed the arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram at DC conference room on Monday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Larkana, officials of law enforecement agencies, ulema of various schools of thought and others.

The meeting reviewed arrangements to maintain law and order during the month of Muharram so as to avoid any untoward incidents.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the police officials to implement government orders.

