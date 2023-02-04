Deputy Commissioner Larkana visits dar-ul-aman Larkana

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal along with Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ms. Shahida Parveen visited Dar-ul-Aman Larkana, on Saturday, where she met the inmates and reviewed the food, medical facilities and sanitation arrangements provided to them

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal along with Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ms. Shahida Parveen visited Dar-ul-Aman Larkana, on Saturday, where she met the inmates and reviewed the food, medical facilities and sanitation arrangements provided to them.

During the visit, the Director of Darul Aman briefed the DC Larkana about the facilities provided to the sheltered women.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal directed to provide basic facilities to the women taking shelter in the Darul Aman, so that they don't have to face any kind of problem, she added and further said that women have taken shelter in the Dar al-Aman due to certain domestic problems and oppression of the society.

To establish medical camp twice a month at Dar-ul-Aman during every month, DC Larkana directed Dar-ul-Aman administration to write the Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital Larkana, as pediatrics and other specialists doctors may be sent to Dar-ul-Aman for provision of every necessary treatment facility to women and their children residing there.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Social Welfare Officers to engage children also in play activities and the orchard of Dar-ul-Aman may also be improved.

Rabiaya Siyal also directed to provide of skill training including religious education to the women of Dar-ul-Aman.