UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Visits Naudero Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner Larkana visits Naudero Hospital

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal Wednesday paid a visit to PPHI Hospital Naudero to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During her visit, the Deputy Commissioner inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of the Hospital to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospital.

She took notice of the shortage of Medicines in the hospital, poor cleanliness and security issues.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal said that health facilities in the hospitals should be improved and the supply of food, treatment and medicines should be ensured to the patients.

She further said that the presence of doctors, para-medics and other related staff should be ensured in the hospitals so that patients can get timely treatment and their food and drink should also be taken care of. No negligence is to be tolerated in this regard, she warned.

She said that all the departments of the hospital should be made functional and clean.

Assistant Commissioner Ratodero, Incharge of the hospital, officials of health department, doctors and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Visit Larkana Naudero Ratodero All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

21 minutes ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

41 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.