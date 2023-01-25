Deputy Commissioner Larkana visits Naudero Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal Wednesday paid a visit to PPHI Hospital Naudero to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During her visit, the Deputy Commissioner inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of the Hospital to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospital.

She took notice of the shortage of Medicines in the hospital, poor cleanliness and security issues.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal said that health facilities in the hospitals should be improved and the supply of food, treatment and medicines should be ensured to the patients.

She further said that the presence of doctors, para-medics and other related staff should be ensured in the hospitals so that patients can get timely treatment and their food and drink should also be taken care of. No negligence is to be tolerated in this regard, she warned.

She said that all the departments of the hospital should be made functional and clean.

Assistant Commissioner Ratodero, Incharge of the hospital, officials of health department, doctors and others were present on the occasion.