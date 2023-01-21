UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Visits Various Villages To Monitor Seven-Day National Polio Eradication Campaign

Published January 21, 2023

Deputy Commissioner Larkana visits various villages to monitor seven-Day National Polio Eradication Campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal along-with Assistant Commissioner Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana on Saturday visited the various villages of Larkana Bakrani Taluka and Dokri Taluka of Larkana district in order to monitor the seven-day National Polio Eradication Campaign, which started from Monday in Larkana District.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of the Health Department with the assistance of WHO, and UNICEF, setup 880 teams, who were visiting door to door to administer Oral Polio Drops along-with Vitamin-A to 0-5 years old children in the Larkana district.

The DC Larkana urged upon the parents, Teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of the community that they should come forward to play their role in success of the 7-Day Anti Polio National Eradication Campaign which is being started from January 16 upto January 25, 2023, in the district, so that no any child 0-5 years may be deprived from Oral Polio Drops.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that in order to monitor the Anti Polio Campaign in Larkana district at District and Taluka level the control rooms have already been set up.

She also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote/rural areas and rain/flood affected areas throughout Larkana district and administered the Oral Polio Drops along-with Vitamin-A to 0-5 year's children in the district and to save the new generation from this crippling disease.

She DC directed the field workers to utilize all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left today should be given priority the next day for vaccination.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the various Bus Stops and saw whether the Children in Buses are being given Oral Polio Drops or not where he found that the Anti Polio Drops are being given to the children accordingly.

