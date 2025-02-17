Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunization campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, inaugurated the Essential Immunization (EI) Big Catch-Up campaign at the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, inaugurated the Essential Immunization (EI) Big Catch-Up campaign at the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 12-day campaign aims to vaccinate around 359,000 children in the district against polio and other diseases.

The event was attended by health officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Rao Hashim Azim and District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Idrees. Deputy Commissioner Akram emphasized the importance of vaccination in protecting children’s health and urged parents to ensure their children receive the necessary vaccines.

The campaign focuses on improving immunization coverage and preventing vaccine-preventable diseases. Parents are encouraged to cooperate with vaccination teams and report any missed children to the nearest health center or helpline for timely vaccination.